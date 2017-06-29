50 years later: Jim Ryun talks about world record he set in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday we did a story on the 50th anniversary of Jim Ryun setting the world record in the mile inside BC's Memorial Stadium.

ICYMI: 50 year anniversary of Jim Ryun setting mile world record at BC's Memorial Stadium

While we couldn't get him in the story, after the story ran he called us to talk about what he remembers from the night.

He said he hopes to someday get back inside the stadium!

