50 years later: Jim Ryun talks about world record he set in Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
Days after doing a story on the 50th anniversary of Jim Ryun setting the world record in the mile inside BC's Memorial Stadium he called to talk about what he remembers from the night.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday we did a story on the 50th anniversary of Jim Ryun setting the world record in the mile inside BC's Memorial Stadium.
ICYMI: 50 year anniversary of Jim Ryun setting mile world record at BC's Memorial Stadium
While we couldn't get him in the story, after the story ran he called us to talk about what he remembers from the night.
He said he hopes to someday get back inside the stadium!
----
Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC
Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23
Friday we did a story on the 50th anniversary of Jim Ryun setting the world record in the mile inside BC's Memorial Stadium.
A day after CSUB announced it would cut the women's water polo program a group of girls are doing their best to grow the interest for the…
Five police officials and a safety officer were charged over the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster.
John McEnroe thinks Serena Williams is the "greatest female player ever" but would rank about "700 in the world" on the men's circuit.