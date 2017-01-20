Anieus Medrano leading Liberty basketball in scoring and rebound season; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

In basketball terms, Liberty senior Anieus Medrano knows how to get buckets. "He's the ultimate scorer," said first year head coach Jeff Hicks. "He attacks the basket hard so we don't have to run much for him. He can run it himself."

While Medrano runs things now, that wasn't always the case. "I started taking more shots and then senior year my guys started to look for me to get the basket," he said.

This year he moved to the point guard position and, in running the team's offense, knew he had some work to do. "Worked more on my shot (in the offseason), more on my moves, open gyms here almost everyday."

So far, it's paying off. This year he's the Patriots' top scorer. "You look up at the scoreboard and he has 20 points," Hicks said. "But it's a quiet 20. He was just born to score." Not only has he been the top scorer this year, but each of the last two seasons as well. But all that scoring still leaves him wanting more: a league title. "I want one so bad."

After finishing third in the SWYL last year, this year's team has come in with a hunger that's lead to a 16-5 start. "We just kind of play Liberty basketball," senior Luke Fringer said on the Patriots' lack of height. "We play hard everyday."

After the Patriots' quick start, with Medrano leading the way, that style of play looks hard to beat.

