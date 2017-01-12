Army veteran KC Mitchell lifts 600 pounds in USPA men's open raw division

2:01 PM, Jan 12, 2017

One look at Bakersfield resident KC Mitchell and it's plain to see. He can squat lift a lot of weight. While it's impressive enough to watch on it's own, it becomes downright inspiration when you see that he's doing it with a prosthetic leg. 23ABC's

Bakersfield resident KC Mitchell, also known as that1legmonster, is strong. Like, really strong.

In a USPA competition, Mitchell lifted 600 pounds, becoming the first amputee to compete in the men's open raw division.

Mitchell doesn't let his circumstances define him after losing his leg after an improvised explosive device blew up under his Hummer while serving in Afghanistan.

