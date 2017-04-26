BHS' Ryan Crowley given US Army and Pro Football Hall of Fame honor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday was a special day for Bakersfield High School's Ryan Crowley. The senior received the U.S. Army & Pro Football Hall of Fame's Award for Excellence, an award given to only 25 finalists nationwide. Marshall Faulk, a HOF running back who played for the Rams & Colts, was on hand to present the award given to a high school athlete who had athletic, academic & civic achievements.

"This should be on CNN," Faulk said on Crowley's list of accomplishments. "When a young man does what Ryan has done in school, on the football field and in the community, these are the things we should be reporting as news."

Crowley plans to play club rugby at Stanford University next year. He won't find out until August at the Pro Football HOF induction ceremony if he is the one winner of the 25 finalists. "It's an amazing honor & I feel so blessed," Crowley said. "It's amazing to share this honor with my community, with my school and with my teammates."