Celebrities and former NHL legends to participate in Condors' NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Previously announcing the participation of Wayne Gretzky and Lou Robitaille, the Bakersfield Condors shared the list of all the expected participants in their NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game on January 6.

For the Edmonton Oilers alumni and friends team, the following are expected to attend:

Wayne Gretzky - captain; four-time Stanley Cup Champion

Kevin Lowe - six-time Stanley Cup Champion

Craig MacTavish - four-time Stanley Cup Champion

Kelly Buchberger - two-time Stanley Cup Champion

Dave Semenko - two-time Stanley Cup Champion

Glenn Anderson - six-time Stanley Cup Champion

Duane Sutter - four-time Stanley Cup Champion

Danny Gare - 14-year NHL career; 2-time NHL All-Star

Mike Comrie - 13-year NHL career

Keith Gretzky - Edmonton Oilers Assistant General Manager

Gerry Fleming - Bakersfield Condors Head Coach

J-F Houle - Bakersfield Condors Assistant Coach

Tony Borgford - Bakersfield Condors Assistant Coach

Sylvain Rodrigue - Edmonton Oilers Goaltender Development Coach

David Pelletier - 2002 Olympic Gold Medal winner in figure skating

Ty Gretzky - Wayne's son

For the Los Angeles Kings alumni and friends team, the following are expected to attend:

Luc Robitaille - captain; Stanley Cup Champion

Rob Blake - Stanley Cup Champion

Bernie Nicholls - one of only eight players to score 70 goals in a season

Sean O'Donnell - Stanley Cup Champion

Daryl Evans - scored the "Miracle on Manchester," LA Kings radio color commentator

Nelson Emerson - played in 771 NHL games

Derek Armstrong - played five seasons with the Kings

Tomas Sandstrom - Stanley Cup Champion

Steve Heinze - played in 694 NHL games; two seasons with the Kings

Kyle Calder - played in 590 NHL games; former Condor; two seasons with the Kings

Hubie McDonough - played in 195 NHL games

Mike Donnelly - played in 465 NHL games; five seasons with the Kings

Jaroslav Modry - played in 725 NHL games; 10 seasons with the Kings

Jamie Storr - drafted 7th overall in 1994; nine season with the Kings

The following celebrities will also participate:

David Boreanaz - Bones

Michael Rosenbaum - Smallville

Jay Harrington - American Reunion, Better off Ted

Ken Baker - E! News

Michael Landes - Final Destination 2, Burlesque

Jenny Taft - Fox Sports reporter

R5 (Riker / Rocky / Ross / Rylan Lynch) - American Pop Rock Band

Please note that the players are subject to change.

Tickets for the game are available online and the game begins at 6 p.m. on January 6.