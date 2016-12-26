Celebrities and former NHL legends to participate in Condors' NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game

Zuriel Loving
11:28 AM, Dec 26, 2016
bakersfield condors | nhl | hockey | ahl | edmonton oilers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Previously announcing the participation of Wayne Gretzky and Lou Robitaille, the Bakersfield Condors shared the list of all the expected participants in their NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game on January 6.

For the Edmonton Oilers alumni and friends team, the following are expected to attend:

  • Wayne Gretzky - captain; four-time Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Kevin Lowe - six-time Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Craig MacTavish - four-time Stanley Cup Champion
  • Kelly Buchberger - two-time Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Dave Semenko - two-time Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Glenn Anderson - six-time Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Duane Sutter - four-time Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Danny Gare  - 14-year NHL career; 2-time NHL All-Star
  • Mike Comrie - 13-year NHL career 
  • Keith Gretzky - Edmonton Oilers Assistant General Manager 
  • Gerry Fleming - Bakersfield Condors Head Coach
  • J-F Houle - Bakersfield Condors Assistant Coach
  • Tony Borgford - Bakersfield Condors Assistant Coach 
  • Sylvain Rodrigue - Edmonton Oilers Goaltender Development Coach 
  • David Pelletier - 2002 Olympic Gold Medal winner in figure skating 
  • Ty Gretzky - Wayne's son

For the Los Angeles Kings alumni and friends team, the following are expected to attend:

  • Luc Robitaille - captain; Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Rob Blake - Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Bernie Nicholls - one of only eight players to score 70 goals in a season 
  • Sean O'Donnell - Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Daryl Evans - scored the "Miracle on Manchester," LA Kings radio color commentator
  • Nelson Emerson - played in 771 NHL games 
  • Derek Armstrong - played five seasons with the Kings
  • Tomas Sandstrom - Stanley Cup Champion 
  • Steve Heinze - played in 694 NHL games; two seasons with the Kings 
  • Kyle Calder - played in 590 NHL games; former Condor; two seasons with the Kings 
  • Hubie McDonough - played in 195 NHL games
  • Mike Donnelly - played in 465 NHL games; five seasons with the Kings 
  • Jaroslav Modry - played in 725 NHL games; 10 seasons with the Kings 
  • Jamie Storr - drafted 7th overall in 1994; nine season with the Kings 

The following celebrities will also participate:

  • David Boreanaz - Bones
  • Michael Rosenbaum - Smallville 
  • Jay Harrington - American Reunion, Better off Ted
  • Ken Baker - E! News
  • Michael Landes - Final Destination 2, Burlesque
  • Jenny Taft - Fox Sports reporter
  • R5 (Riker / Rocky / Ross / Rylan Lynch) - American Pop Rock Band

Please note that the players are subject to change.

Tickets for the game are available online and the game begins at 6 p.m. on January 6.

