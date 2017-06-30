Centennial grad Corbin Burnes boasts lowest ERA in minor league baseball

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

23ABC was with Corbin Burnes on MLB Draft night in 2016. While he was projected to go in the late first or early second round, the Centennial grad was passed up 110 times before the Milwaukee Brewers drafted the right handed starting pitcher in the fourth round.

Burnes posted a 5-0 record and an earned run average of 1.05 with the Carolina Mudcats. That earned the Golden Hawk a call up to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Brewers AA affiliate. Through 29 innings he's struck out 32 batters.

.@BiloxiShuckers pitcher and @Brewers prospect Corbin Burnes breaks down his pitching arsenal pic.twitter.com/WWfsQcwUh7 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 29, 2017

Wednesday he suffered the first loss of his professional career but still looked impressive going 5.1 innings allowing 3 earned runs. That snapped his streak of 22.1 scoreless innings and raised his ERA to 1.21, still the lowest in MiLB.

