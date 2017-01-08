Condors comeback to win rain soaked Outdoor Classic 3-2 over the Reign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In the first professional outdoor hockey game in Bakersfield history, the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 overtime win over the Ontario Reign at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium had everything.

Griffin Reinhart would score the game winner on a break away after Josh Currie and Mark Fayne scored in the third period. "We've been in this position a lot where we've been in games or gone to overtime and lost," Reinhart said after the game. "Being on this side of it hopefully teaches us a lesson and gives us some confidence when we have situations like this in the future."

On a night where rain pushed the start time back 30 minutes to 6:30, the Condors staff insisted that the game would be played on Saturday. Puddles began to form on the ice when the clouds opened back up in the second period. Ontario was able to score twice in the two minute span at the end of the 1st and start of the 2nd.

