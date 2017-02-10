Friday's Winter Showdown events cancelled due to rain

Zuriel Loving
1:57 PM, Feb 10, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Due to rain, the "Winter Showdown" schedule of events for Friday, February 10, 2017, have been cancelled at Kern County Raceway.

Saturday's "Winter Showdown" schedule has been tweaked just a bit, with qualifying moving to Saturday at 3 p.m. and opening ceremonies moved to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The full schedule is as follows:

  • 8 a.m. - Pit gates open
  • 9 a.m. - Driver/spotter/crew chief meeting
  • 9:20 a.m. - Chapel service
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Lucas Oil Modifieds practice
  • 11 a.m. to noon - Showdown practice
  • Noon to 12:30 p.m. - Lucas Oil Modifieds practice
  • 12:30 p.m. - Winter Showdown Tech opens
  • 3 p.m. - Spectator gates open
  • 3 p.m. - Showdown qualifying 2 laps (impound)
  • 4 p.m. - Lucas Oil Modifieds qualifying
  • 5:30 p.m. - Opening ceremonies and SPEARS Manufacturing "Winter Showdown 250"

Sports