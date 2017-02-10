Friday's Winter Showdown events cancelled due to rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Due to rain, the "Winter Showdown" schedule of events for Friday, February 10, 2017, have been cancelled at Kern County Raceway.

Saturday's "Winter Showdown" schedule has been tweaked just a bit, with qualifying moving to Saturday at 3 p.m. and opening ceremonies moved to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The full schedule is as follows: