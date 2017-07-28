Local cyclist Eric Ross setting records

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

You've probably driven by Yokuts park dozens of times and thought nothing of it. However for 59-year-old Eric Ross, it is the training ground for him and the Kern Wheelmen.

Ross is currently training for the HooDoo 500, which is an ultra cycling race held in St. George, Utah. Ross and his partner have held the record for the age 50+ two-man team category since 2015.

They are looking to break that record this year.

In addition to that, Ross has also been inducted into the California Triple Crown Hall of Fame.

"To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is kind of surreal," Ross said. "It happened before I knew it, I was out riding with my friends and having fun, then the next thing I knew I did 50 doubles."

Ross has been on many journeys, but perhaps his most meaningful was the Hells 500, which consists of multiple hill repeats on the same hill until reaching more than 29,000 feet. To put that in perspective, that would be the same distance as if you were climbing Mount Everest.

The Hells 500 was certainly a challenge for Ross, but it was why he took the challenge that made it memorable.

"I actually did it for a friend of mine who has past away. I balled like a baby going up the hills thinking about him. He was kind of my motivation during the ride."

Brian Hitchcock passed away in May of 2013, and with his friend as his motivation Ross keeps pushing forward.

Right now he is training for this year's HooDoo 500 on August 25th.