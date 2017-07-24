Local Summer Sports Camp at the Greenacres Community Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

This summer, the Greenacres Community Center is offering summer sports camps for kids ages 5-14.

Brendt Crews has been coaching the program since it began 26 years ago, and says he has enjoyed watching the program grow over the years.

"I try to teach the kids a little bit more than just the skills of the game," Crews said. "I teach them about how to act, the different ways to play the game, and strategies. But more importantly to remember that when they step on the court they are not simply a basketball player, or a soccer player, or a football player, it's about who they are off the court."

