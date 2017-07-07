Miguel Contreras gets on Premier Boxing card at Rabobank Arena on July 30th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Local boxer Miguel Contreras is set to fight in front of his hometown fans.

The BHS grad will fight inside Rabobank Theater on Sunday, July 30th against an opponent to be determined. Contreras has a 4-0 record and just won in his US debut on June 24th in Palm Springs.

Former world champion Victor Ortiz (31-6-2, 24 KOs) bout with Mexico's Saul Corral (24-9, 15KOs) is headlining the Premier Boxing Champions event that will air live on FS1 & FOX Deportes.

Richard Schaefer from Ringstar Sports, former CEO of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, said in an release: "Fans here in California and watching on FS1 and FOX Deportes will get to see the former world champion against the always tough Saul Corral as he works his way back towards the top of the welterweight division. This great show will also feature a strong matchup between a rising contender in Justin DeLoach and the veteran Fernando Guerrero, plus Ringstar's own Karlos Balderas, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who loves put on a show in the ring and will continue to prove that he has the skills to fulfill his tremendous potential."

Televised coverage starts at 4:00 PM & will feature super welterweight contender Justin LeLoach (17-1, 9 KOs) taking on Fernando Guerrero (28-4, 20KOs). 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (1-0, 1 KO) will also go in his 2nd fight.

Tickets priced at $80, $45 & $30 are on sale at AXS.com.

