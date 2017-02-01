More than two dozen Kern County athletes sign to colleges on National Signing Day 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February 1, 2017. It's a day thousands of high school seniors have circled on their calendars. Years of hard work in the gym, on the field and in the classroom are rewarded today with an athletic scholarship.
Here is a list of Kern County athletes signing today:
FOOTBALL
Andrew Magana (Bakersfield) - Whittier College - Defensive tackle
Daniel Schoene (Bakersfield) - University of Las Vegas Nevada - Offensive tackle
Jerimiah Foster (Bakersfield Christian) - Sacramento State - Wide receiver
Gabe Cherry (Centennial) - University of California - Offensive tackle
Cole Beaty (Centennial) - Northern Arizona University - Wide receiver
Chris Coleman (Garces) - Fresno State - Defensive back
Conor Bruce (Garces) - Cal Poly - Athlete
Scott Boylan (Garces) - Brown - Wide Reciever
Sean Hatten (Garces) - Montana State - Offensive tackle
Beck Dobrzanski (Garces) - Whittier College - Defensive back
Michael Georgino (Garces) - University of San Diego - Defensive end
Weldon Colbert (Golden Valley) - Sterling College - Athlete
Bryson McCathron (Highland) - Whittier College - Guard
Kurtis Brown (Liberty) - University of Arizona - Defensive tackle
Johnny Balderas (Liberty) - San Jose State - Wide receiver
Alan Rodriguez (Mira Monte) - Humboldt State - Center
Amir Knox (Ridgeview) - UC Davis - Wide Reciever
SOCCER
Eszter Toth (BCHS) - CSU Bakersfield
Chloe Demones (Liberty) - Cal Baptist
Paige Rogers (Liberty) - Trinity Christian College
VOLLEYBALL
Emily Hansen (Centennial) - CSU Bakersfield
Hannah Merjil (Garces) - University of California, Northridge
Emma Reynolds (Liberty) - Cal Poly
WATER POLO
Patrick Burke (Garces) - UC Davis
Madeline Frey (Liberty) - Fresno Pacific
