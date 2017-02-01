More than two dozen Kern County athletes sign to colleges on National Signing Day 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February 1, 2017. It's a day thousands of high school seniors have circled on their calendars. Years of hard work in the gym, on the field and in the classroom are rewarded today with an athletic scholarship.

Here is a list of Kern County athletes signing today:

FOOTBALL

Andrew Magana (Bakersfield) - Whittier College - Defensive tackle

Daniel Schoene (Bakersfield) - University of Las Vegas Nevada - Offensive tackle

Jerimiah Foster (Bakersfield Christian) - Sacramento State - Wide receiver

Gabe Cherry (Centennial) - University of California - Offensive tackle

Cole Beaty (Centennial) - Northern Arizona University - Wide receiver

Chris Coleman (Garces) - Fresno State - Defensive back

Conor Bruce (Garces) - Cal Poly - Athlete

Scott Boylan (Garces) - Brown - Wide Reciever

Sean Hatten (Garces) - Montana State - Offensive tackle

Beck Dobrzanski (Garces) - Whittier College - Defensive back

Michael Georgino (Garces) - University of San Diego - Defensive end

Weldon Colbert (Golden Valley) - Sterling College - Athlete

Bryson McCathron (Highland) - Whittier College - Guard

Kurtis Brown (Liberty) - University of Arizona - Defensive tackle

Johnny Balderas (Liberty) - San Jose State - Wide receiver

Alan Rodriguez (Mira Monte) - Humboldt State - Center

Amir Knox (Ridgeview) - UC Davis - Wide Reciever

SOCCER

Eszter Toth (BCHS) - CSU Bakersfield

Chloe Demones (Liberty) - Cal Baptist

Paige Rogers (Liberty) - Trinity Christian College

VOLLEYBALL

Emily Hansen (Centennial) - CSU Bakersfield

Hannah Merjil (Garces) - University of California, Northridge

Emma Reynolds (Liberty) - Cal Poly

WATER POLO

Patrick Burke (Garces) - UC Davis

Madeline Frey (Liberty) - Fresno Pacific

Did we miss anyone? Send an email to stephen.hicks@kero.com and let us know!

