No place like home for BHS grad Miguel Contreras who wins in Bakersfield debut

Former world number one Victor Ortiz and Olympian Karlos Balderas headlined the Premier Boxing Event Sunday inside Rabobank Theater, but for Bakersfield residents, the biggest name was BHS graduate Miguel Contreras.

The 19 year old improved to 5-0 in his professional career after winning by TKO over Phillip Percy in his hometown debut. "It got harder and harder to sleep at night," Contreras said of his nerves entering Sunday's bout. "I just kept thinking 'What's going to happen in the ring? What's going to happen after/before?' Now that it's here I'm just happy."

Chants of his nickname "Mamba" were heard throughout Contreras' fight from a couple hundred fans who stayed to watch the 12th fight of the day.

After the match fans rushed the former Driller to congratulate him on the win and take a picture with him. "It felt like it was the red carpet or something," he said. "It felt amazing you know because I'm just a local kid."

