Senior Kacie Salazar's leading Ridgeview softball to league success; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Visit a Ridgeview softball practice and 13 year softball coach Jerry Dumatrait will give you an honest take. "We get into our slumps, we're making what they call sophomore mistakes," Dumatrait said.

It's not as bad as it sounds. The Wolf Pack (14-5, SYL 7-1) currently sit in first place in the South Yosemite League, an all too familiar place for Ridgeview seniors. "We've only lost two (league) games within my four years here," said shortstop Kacie Salazar.

With the Wolf Pack in control of their own destiny for a repeat title, the key to their play has been the consistency of Salazar. Batting in the cleanup spot, she's the center piece to Ridgeview's offense boasting a batting average over .400.

But for coach Dumatrait it's her leadership that stands out and is something she's brought to the field since she was just a freshman. "I've always been hard headed and I like to run the shots," she said when asked why she was drawn to the leadership role. "When I see people slacking off it just makes me strive to make them better too."

Ridgeview hosts West Friday with first pitch set for 4:00 PM.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23