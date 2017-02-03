Taylor Caldwell leading the Drillers in points, assists, steals and blocks; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Taylor Caldwell can truly do it all. Halfway through league play she's leading in almost everything. "Going in we knew she'd be a leader based on what she did last year," said first year coach Rashaan Shehee.

Caldwell isn't shy about checking her stats, saying she looks at the box score after every game. With stats like her's, why not?

She's leading the Drillers in points and the league in assists, steals and blocks. While she's well balanced she likes one side of the ball more than the other. "I prefer defense," she said. "It's really effort based so as long as you go hard then you really can't go wrong."

This year the Drillers really can't go wrong either. The team is off to a perfect 5-0 start in league (17-3 overall) thanks in part to a change from their new coach. Shehee played football at the University of Washington before playing professionally with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He's taken a habit from his playing days and has his girls watch film after every game. "Once they see it...the eye in the sky doesn't lie," he said. Caldwell can't help but agree saying, "When you think about it you really don't think you're doing it until you actually see yourself do it on film."

While film may have cleaned up some of the team's errors, thanks to Taylor's play on the court the Drillers are riding a win streak they hope to carry back to the postseason. "We just try to get better everyday," she said. "Just to get back to Valley."

