Ticket sales at all time high for CSUB basketball following historic runs in March

While we're still months away from the new basketball season, it's a busy time inside the box office at CSU Bakersfield.

Coming off a historic run in the National Invitation Tournament, where the Runners became the first #8 seed to reach the semi-finals at Madison Square Garden, CSUB releasing what front office officials call historic presale numbers.

According to Parker Cinfel, director of ticket sales and operations, all reserved seating in the Floor, Plaza I, Plaza II and Plaza III categories are nearing sold out status. The projected sellout of all reserved chair back seating has inspired creation of a new reserved option in select bleacher areas for the 2017-18 season. This “Bleacher Reserved” classification will be located in the first eight rows behind the home bench and the first six rows behind the reserved chair back seating.

Corey Costelloe, assistant athletic director and Runners broadcaster, says presale numbers are typically around 400-500 this time of year but are now approaching "about double that."

While the Roadrunners home non-conference schedule is nearly complete and will be released soon, fans can get prepared for the Western Athletic Conference portion of their schedule which will begin at home on Thursday, January 11 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley and on Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. NM State in a rematch of last season's WAC Tournament Championship game.

After being on the road for the next two weeks the Roadrunners will return on Thursday, February 1 to host Chicago State and Saturday, February 3 vs. UMKC. They will conclude the home portion of the WAC schedule with three games beginning Saturday, February 17 vs. Grand Canyon, Thursday, February 22 vs. Utah Valley and Saturday, February 24 vs. Seattle U.

All home conference games are scheduled for a 7 P.M. tipoff inside the Icardo Center.

