Tyler Herring's staunch defense helping BHS to perfect start in league; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Take a look inside one of Greg Burt's practices and the word "physical" comes to mind. "We believe in working hard," he said.

Enter senior Tyler Herring. "He's very athletic," senior Xavier Esquivel said. "He brings a lot of value to the team."

His name doesn't pop on the stat-line and if you've been to a BHS game, chance are you didn't notice his play. But coach Burt says he's vital to Driller success. "Tyler is one of the guys that we depend on to guard the other team's best player," said Burt. "If someone is starting to heat up we hope Tyler can cool him down."

In the Southwest Yosemite League that's no easy task. There's talented players on nearly every team but this year that defense first mindset seems to be working. This week's win over Centennial sealed at least a share of the league title.

But at Wednesday's practice there's no mention of their success. Instead a quest to get better on every play. "My coach he always says I'm a nice guy so when I actually try to get under their skin it's actually pretty fun," said Herring.

So just how does he lock down the other team's best? "I kinda get a little dirty a little bit," he laughingly told 23ABC.

However he does it, Herring has helped position the Drillers for a deep run into the postseason. Just don't tell coach Burt. "It's about getting better everyday and if we really believe that then it starts in practice and how we do things and the result will take care of itself," he said.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23