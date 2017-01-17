Marshawn Lynch pops wheelies in front of a bus in Scotland

Zuriel Loving
1:40 PM, Jan 17, 2017
It looks like retirement agrees with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The former Seattle Seahawks standout has been jetsetting around the world with a 'devil-may-care' attitude, which has taken him to the streets of Scotland.

In videos posted to Twitter, you can see Lynch popping wheelies in the middle of the street and narrowly avoiding getting leveled by a bus. His bike even appears to have a Skittles basket.

Never change, Beast Mode.

