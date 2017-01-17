Marshawn Lynch pops wheelies in front of a bus in Scotland

It looks like retirement agrees with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The former Seattle Seahawks standout has been jetsetting around the world with a 'devil-may-care' attitude, which has taken him to the streets of Scotland.

In videos posted to Twitter, you can see Lynch popping wheelies in the middle of the street and narrowly avoiding getting leveled by a bus. His bike even appears to have a Skittles basket.

Another video of Marshawn Lynch doon Paisley High Street playing chicken with buses 🙈😂 video courtesy of @jobbyweecher pic.twitter.com/3kxPBUcEOG — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

For any local NFL fans Marshawn Lynch is kicking about Paisley on a BMX 😂 doesn't like being video'd 😭 @NFLUK @SkySportsNFL @SkySportsNewsHQ pic.twitter.com/Cwspe2kwXb — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

Never change, Beast Mode.