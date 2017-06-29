Colts owner Jim Irsay tweets photo of nude woman

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted a photo of a naked woman early Thursday morning.
The tweet has since been deleted, but according to the New York Daily News, all signs point to his Twitter account being hacked.
Irsay re-tweeted a tweet he sent back on June 16 that read "I've been hacked! Be careful out there," but provided no further context.
The Irsay camp has not responded directly to questions about the tweet, but said they would release a statement at some point this afternoon.
After the tweet, "Jim Irsay" was trending on Twitter in Indianapolis.
Jim Irsay trying to figure out how to delete a picture from twitter. pic.twitter.com/zNkUBGCNJL— Josh (@thechovanone) June 29, 2017
Jim Irsay trying to figure out how to delete a picture from twitter. pic.twitter.com/zNkUBGCNJL
Roger Goodell: "Do you mind explaining what happened with your twitter account?"
Jim Irsay: pic.twitter.com/2SvoDgMdPh— I just want Respeck (@CHi_ToWN_93) June 29, 2017
Roger Goodell: "Do you mind explaining what happened with your twitter account?"
Jim Irsay: pic.twitter.com/2SvoDgMdPh
Jim Irsay's assistant pic.twitter.com/NxNu6lPmXd— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 29, 2017
Jim Irsay's assistant pic.twitter.com/NxNu6lPmXd
During Hong Kong's handover anniversary, pro-democracy groups are protesting a visit from President Xi Jinping.
In a major victory in the fight against ISIS, Iraqi forces recaptured the remains of Mosul's Great Mosque of al-Nuri.
Every year, the U.S. State Department lists countries who use child soldiers, but one group says two countries are missing from the 2017 list.
Everyone's favorite yellow robotic submersible made it home to the U.K. after it collected data near Antarctica last week.