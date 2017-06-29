Colts owner Jim Irsay tweets photo of nude woman

Irsay claims he was hacked

Matt McKinney
9:09 AM, Jun 29, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted a photo of a naked woman early Thursday morning.

The tweet has since been deleted, but according to the New York Daily News, all signs point to his Twitter account being hacked. 

Irsay re-tweeted a tweet he sent back on June 16 that read "I've been hacked! Be careful out there," but provided no further context.

The Irsay camp has not responded directly to questions about the tweet, but said they would release a statement at some point this afternoon.

After the tweet, "Jim Irsay" was trending on Twitter in Indianapolis.

 

 

 

