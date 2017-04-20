Current and former NFL players react to Aaron Hernandez's death

The news of Aaron Hernandez's death shocked the entire NFL community and many athletes, current and former, shared their thoughts on social media.

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

RIP Chico 🙏🏾 #81 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 19, 2017

Now I Never Been In Prison But I Hear You Have A LOT OF TIME TO THINK. So Maybe He Thought...... "only way to protect my family long term" — JESSE with no "i" (@Mr4thAndLong) April 19, 2017

Depression is REAL! Suicide is REAL!! And guess what a 40M contract or talent will NOT cure it. — Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017

Shit is crazy... RIP to my bro Aaron Hernandez. — #altonsterling (@XavierNixon) April 19, 2017

I don't care what anyone says. That was the homie. And no one deserves to go out like that. — #altonsterling (@XavierNixon) April 19, 2017

#RIP Aaron Hernandez...something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide...#prayingfor✌🏾...



GOOD MORNING TO ALL... — Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017

Tragic story of one man's life decisions who affected many families including his own. Aaron Hernandez. — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) April 19, 2017

Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs. Please jump at the opportunity turn over a new leaf and live! — Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) April 19, 2017