Current and former NFL players react to Aaron Hernandez's death

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 52°
More information on the death of Aaron Hernandez
The news of Aaron Hernandez's death shocked the entire NFL community and many athletes, current and former, shared their thoughts on social media.
To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on
Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT
To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽
A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on
RIP Chico 🙏🏾 #81— Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 19, 2017
RIP Chico 🙏🏾 #81
Now I Never Been In Prison But I Hear You Have A LOT OF TIME TO THINK. So Maybe He Thought...... "only way to protect my family long term"— JESSE with no "i" (@Mr4thAndLong) April 19, 2017
Now I Never Been In Prison But I Hear You Have A LOT OF TIME TO THINK. So Maybe He Thought...... "only way to protect my family long term"
Depression is REAL! Suicide is REAL!! And guess what a 40M contract or talent will NOT cure it.— Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017
Depression is REAL! Suicide is REAL!! And guess what a 40M contract or talent will NOT cure it.
Shit is crazy... RIP to my bro Aaron Hernandez.— #altonsterling (@XavierNixon) April 19, 2017
Shit is crazy... RIP to my bro Aaron Hernandez.
I don't care what anyone says. That was the homie. And no one deserves to go out like that.— #altonsterling (@XavierNixon) April 19, 2017
I don't care what anyone says. That was the homie. And no one deserves to go out like that.
#RIP Aaron Hernandez...something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide...#prayingfor✌🏾...
GOOD MORNING TO ALL...— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017
#RIP Aaron Hernandez...something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide...#prayingfor✌🏾...
GOOD MORNING TO ALL...
Tragic story of one man's life decisions who affected many families including his own. Aaron Hernandez.— Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) April 19, 2017
Tragic story of one man's life decisions who affected many families including his own. Aaron Hernandez.
Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs. Please jump at the opportunity turn over a new leaf and live!— Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) April 19, 2017
Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs. Please jump at the opportunity turn over a new leaf and live!
Thanking GOD for allowing me to see another day #ExtremelyBlessed— Justin Hardy (@FreakMagic2) April 19, 2017
Thanking GOD for allowing me to see another day #ExtremelyBlessed
The country continues to face major political unrest and economic woes.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says she won't participate in any debates ahead of the country's snap election in June.
He bombed Syria. He won't label China a currency manipulator. He likes NATO. Now, he's extending what he called "the dumbest deal you can imagine."
The nearly five-year manhunt for warlord Joseph Kony ended Wednesday, as the Ugandan military says he "no longer poses any significant threat."