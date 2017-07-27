Half a foot of rain washes cars away in Kansas City

Fair
HI: 103°
LO: 76°
Parts of Kansas City are under water this morning after several inches of rain fell in just a few short hours. The flood waters washed cars away, closed streets and shut down businesses as many creeks broke record flood levels.
Heavy rain made a pass over the mid-section of the United States last night, and it quickly left some communities under water.
Up to seven inches of rain fell across the Kansas City metro area in just a few hours.
Several roads and highways were forced to close because of the flash flooding.
Many cars tried driving through the flood waters and stalled as a result. Other cars parked on the roads were washed away by the moving waters.
Some businesses couldn't open in the morning because of the lingering high water, and fire and rescue crews responded to numerous water rescue calls.
Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported.
