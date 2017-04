Lightning can strike anyone who's outside during a thunderstorm, but people who die from lightning strikes tend to be doing certain activities more than others.

No one has died from a lightning strike in 2017, but 2016 was a very different story — the deadliest year since 2009. By mid-April in 2016, three people had already died after being struck by lightning.

All those people who were struck and killed last year and in the years before were doing a variety of things from working their job or running errands to enjoying the outdoors.

Watch the video to find out the three most common activities people are doing when they're struck by lightning.

