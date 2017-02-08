February's full moon is also known as the Snow Moon, and this year's will pass through Earth's outer shadow.

Only those skywatchers with a sharp eye will be able to spot the penumbral eclipse, and for most of the United States, the eclipse will only be visible at moonrise.

There are three different kinds of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral.

In a total eclipse, the entire moon falls behind the Earth's shadow. The Earth's shadow only takes a "bite" out of the moon in a partial eclipse.

RELATED: Storm Shield app can show you if skies will be clear for the eclipse

During a penumbral eclipse, watchers may notice a dark shading on the moon. It's a subtle reward for anyone watching closely.

The exact moment of the eclipse will occur at 7:43 pm EST this Friday, February 10.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.