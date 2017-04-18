Rare April storm could form in Atlantic Ocean

Rain
Invest 91L formed in April — a rare feat — and if it continues to grow and develop, it'd be subtropical Storm Arlene. There's only been a named storm in the Atlantic one other time, and that was Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.
Invest 91L would only be the second storm to ever be named in April.
Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center is already watching a disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
The non-tropical low pressure system has been dubbed Invest 91L, and it's halfway in between Bermuda and the Azores Islands producing gale-force winds.
Forecast models currently predict a 30 percent chance this system could continue to develop into a named storm in the next week as it meanders northward.
If this system continues to grow, and the National Hurricane Center decides to name it, Invest 91L would likely become subtropical storm Arlene.
April tropical storms are rare.
Since 1912, there have only been five tropical or subtropical systems — three depressions, one subtropical storm and Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.
Early hurricane season forecasts are calling for fewer hurricanes this year with the possibility of an abrupt end if an El Niño develops.
It just looks like this year may be off to an early start.
