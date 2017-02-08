Surfers ignore lake's sub-freezing temperatures

Sub-freezing temperatures don't stop a Wisconsin couple from surfing the waves on Lake Michigan.

The high temperature in Sheboygan, Wisconsin barely made it above the freezing mark on Tuesday.

With the help of a wet suit nearly a quarter-inch thick, they're able to stay warm enough to surf some waves before calling it a day.

Watch the video in the warmth of your home to see how these surfers braved the icy cold waters.

