Straight-line winds blow over block wall at steakhouse

Jason Meyers
4:35 AM, Jan 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gusty winds damaged a steakhouse in Wisconsin Tuesday night.
 
It happened at a Texas Roadhouse in a Milwaukee suburb.
 
 
A brick wall surrounding dumpsters behind the restaurant collapsed to the ground with customers still inside. Some of the bricks even flew into the parking lot.
 
The South Shore Fire Department says nobody was hurt and no vehicles were damaged. 
 
Despite the damage, the restaurant still remained open.
 

