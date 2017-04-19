Tropical Depression One first in April since 2003

The hurricane season has begun 43 days before it officially starts.

Subtropical Depression One formed the morning of April 19 when it became more organized and wind speeds reached 35 miles an hour.

It's the first tropical — or in this case, subtropical — system to form in April since Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.

RELATED: Track hurricanes and tropical storms with the Storm Shield app

Fortunately for everyone on land, this storm is expected to stay in the middle of the Atlantic, far away from any land.

Its life is expected to be short-lived, too, as it's running into colder water, and it'll likely get absorbed by a second, larger low pressure system.

That means our chances of seeing a subtropical storm Arlene are mostly non-existent.

However, this does serve as a great opportunity for the National Hurricane Center to test out their new graphics before the season gets up and running.

The new graphics are more interactive and allow the user to switch between a three and five day forecast with the push of a button, and they can do the same with the forecast track line.

It's all things we're likely to see more of in the upcoming hurricane season.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.