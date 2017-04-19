Tropical Depression One first in April since 2003

Mostly Cloudy
Invest 91L formed in April — a rare feat — and if it continues to grow and develop, it'd be subtropical Storm Arlene. There's only been a named storm in the Atlantic one other time, and that was Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.
Tropical Depression One is the first to form in April since Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.
The hurricane season has begun 43 days before it officially starts.
Subtropical Depression One formed the morning of April 19 when it became more organized and wind speeds reached 35 miles an hour.
It's the first tropical — or in this case, subtropical — system to form in April since Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.
Fortunately for everyone on land, this storm is expected to stay in the middle of the Atlantic, far away from any land.
Its life is expected to be short-lived, too, as it's running into colder water, and it'll likely get absorbed by a second, larger low pressure system.
That means our chances of seeing a subtropical storm Arlene are mostly non-existent.
However, this does serve as a great opportunity for the National Hurricane Center to test out their new graphics before the season gets up and running.
The new graphics are more interactive and allow the user to switch between a three and five day forecast with the push of a button, and they can do the same with the forecast track line.
It's all things we're likely to see more of in the upcoming hurricane season.
