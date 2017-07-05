Tropical Storm Don may form this week

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 77°
Invest 94L could be the next named storm in 2017.
A tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic that's been dubbed "Invest 94L" could become the Atlantic's fourth named tropical storm of the year — Don.
The National Hurricane Center has been watching the unorganized cluster of storms since late last week.
Now that it's in the middle of the Atlantic, it's showing some slight promise of becoming a depression or a full blown tropical storm in the next day or two.
From here, it's expected to move to the west-northwest, likely avoiding the Caribbean all together.
Plus, as it continues to move farther west, it's more likely to run into less favorable conditions for further development.
Which means, as of right now, if we see Tropical Storm Don this week or next, it likely won't be for long. But, forecasts, just like the weather, are always changing.
If Don does form, it will be the fourth named tropical storm in the Atlantic this year.
In an average season, the fourth named storm doesn't typically arrive until Aug. 23, so it appears 2017 is running ahead of schedule, making for a slightly more active season early on.
