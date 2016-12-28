5 secret hacks to survive winter and save money

Winter can be pretty brutal if you aren't prepared. But, there are some secret life hacks you and your family can use to help you get through the winter months and beat the cold and save money!

1) Mother nature's car defroster

We have all been there. Running out to the car on a cold morning to scrape or defrost the ice off your car and be a burden. It doesn’t even have to rain or snow the night before for there to be ice. Just simply having moisture in the air can easily coat a windshield. But, one trick can help with this problem. This may be pretty simple, but when a frost or freeze is expected, try parking towards the east before you go to bed. The sun rises in the east. This means when the sun starts to rise in the morning, your car will already face the same direction where the sun can insulate the windshield and start defrosting it without even having to turn on your car! This will lead to safe driving in the morning and more money in your wallet with less gas usage trying to defrost the car.

2) Set your ceiling fan on reverse

When the weather get cool at night, inside your home can easily get cool as well. To cut back on the heating bill, this neat trick can help keep you and your family warm during the night. If you set your ceiling fan on the low setting and in reverse (which is clockwise) it can help you stay warm. Warm air rises, so if you set your ceiling can on reverse; it will take warmer air that is trapped near the ceiling back down to the floor. This can help you stay warm and help your electricity bill because the heater won’t be needed as much.