5 secret hacks to survive winter and save money

Winter can be pretty brutal if you aren't prepared. But, there are some secret life hacks you and your family can use to help you get through the winter months and beat the cold and save money!
1) Mother nature's car defroster
We have all been there. Running out to the car on a cold morning to scrape or defrost the ice off your car and be a burden. It doesn’t even have to rain or snow the night before for there to be ice. Just simply having moisture in the air can easily coat a windshield. But, one trick can help with this problem. This may be pretty simple, but when a frost or freeze is expected, try parking towards the east before you go to bed. The sun rises in the east. This means when the sun starts to rise in the morning, your car will already face the same direction where the sun can insulate the windshield and start defrosting it without even having to turn on your car! This will lead to safe driving in the morning and more money in your wallet with less gas usage trying to defrost the car.
2) Set your ceiling fan on reverse
When the weather get cool at night, inside your home can easily get cool as well. To cut back on the heating bill, this neat trick can help keep you and your family warm during the night. If you set your ceiling fan on the low setting and in reverse (which is clockwise) it can help you stay warm. Warm air rises, so if you set your ceiling can on reverse; it will take warmer air that is trapped near the ceiling back down to the floor. This can help you stay warm and help your electricity bill because the heater won’t be needed as much.
3) Save your bath water!
This may seem a little gross but your bath/shower water holds one thing that people really want this winter: HEAT! When you take a hot bath or shower, be sure to not drain the water, and also be sure to keep the bathroom door open. The water holds a lot of heat that isn’t just going down the drain. The warm water also can help humidify the dry air in your home. This helps your home stay warm and humid so you don’t catch a cold or get too dry during the chilly night.
4) Cheap and easy De-icer!
With hard freezes happening constantly, it can be a pain to have to wait and scrape off your car windshield in the bitter cold! But, one easy and cheap life hack can solve your problem instantly. Create a mixture of vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray your windshield to help prevent the ice from forming! A mixture of alcohol and water works pretty well too.
5) Frozen car door?
We all been there. A freezing morning can lead to your car doors being stuck and leaving it impossible to get in your car! One little trick is hand sanitizer! Rubbing this on your car door helps because the alcohol melts the ice and in no time at all, help unlock that door!
