Dry air collided with moist air from the tropics, however, dry air prevailed therefore barely any rain made its way to the surface. With mostly cloudy skies (mid-level clouds) shielded us from the sun rays and temperatures remained in the low 50's. Bakersfield daytime high reached 51 degrees.

Drier conditions are expected for Thursday along with an increase in daytime high's. Do not expect a significant warm up but good enough to do last minute holiday shopping. Some instability will be left behind the tail end of the low pressure system heading to Arizona (a few popcorn showers can impact the valley).

The valley air quality is now in the "Unhealthy for sensitive groups". Wood burning in the valley is only allowed for people who have registered their fireplaces & wood burning devices with the Valley Air District. You can register here: http://www.valleyair.org/CBYBregistration/

Week is almost over and last minute shoppers are wondering how the weather will behave this next 72 hours. Thursday best day to do last minute shopping. Friday, increasing clouds for the valley as a storm system approaches the valley from Northern California. By early evening rain chances start to increase once the showers start, rain will continue during the overnight hours and wee hours of Saturday morning. By Saturday morning snow levels drop between 4,000 to 5,000 feet. Therefore, our Kern County Mountain passes will be worth monitoring since many of us will be driving/traveling to our holidays destinations.