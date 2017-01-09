Rain totals for the past 3 days

Some forecasters have called this the storm of the decade. We have not seen this much rain in YEARS! The reason why is because we have been getting hammered from Atmospheric Rivers back to back for the past week. This has created flooding problems here in Kern County and set record rain total amounts in some spots. Here are the rain totals for most of our area and for Northern California for the past 3 days.

To start up in Northern California, this area has been getting hit the hardest with record rainfall set in the past 3 days. Areas like Beartrap Meadow and Peppermint have gotten a FOOT of rain in the past 3 days. Yosemite valley has gotten 8 inches of rain in only a three day period also! The bulk of the Atmospheric River has been hitting the North the hardest but it does not mean Kern County hasn't been getting its fair share of rain and flooding this week.

Here in Kern County, we have already been getting reports of flooding in Caliente Creek and the Kern River with example from the picture above. We are still under a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday too with rising waters still a threat to flooding. This is all due to all the rain totals we have received here in Kern County which has flowed into the Kern River from the mountains and the valley. For example, in the past 3 days, Frazier Park has gotten just about a FOOT of rain only in a span of 3 days! All of this rain has gone down the mountain and flowed into the Kern River which caused flooding in roadways and recreational areas. Wofford Heights has gotten 4-5 inches of rain and Lake Isabella has gotten 4 inches too! Walker Basin got just about 2 inches of rain in 3 days. Right here in Bakersfield, even with the rain shadow effect, we still got about an inch of rain in the past 3 days which is a lot for us! Here in Kern County, the mountains and the Kern River Valley got hit the hardest with Tehachapi receiving 3 inches of rain this weekend and Kernville already seeing some flooding from the Kern River.

Even though we are seeing a break from the rain, we still have a Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday and more rain is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Flooding is still possible with the rising waters of the rivers and creeks as well. Have any weather pictures from the recent storms? Send them my way at https://www.facebook.com/AdamBowles23ABC/.

Works Cited: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201701091704-KHNX-NOUS46-PNSHNX