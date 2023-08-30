10 products to give yourself an at-home spa day on a budget

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Having a stressful day, week, month or year? Sometimes a spa day is all you need to press the reset button on frayed nerves and get back on track. And if you’re worried about spending a lot of money — or just don’t feel like leaving home — an at-home spa day is easy to achieve, and in some cases may even be more relaxing.

We’ve gathered a list of 10 items for you to snag for your next at-home spa day that’ll have you relaxed, rejuvenated and ready to take on the world (soon enough).

It’s important to set the mood for your spa day, and an essential oil diffuser is one of the best ways to help shift you into a zen mindset. The best thing about this diffuser from InnoGear is that it comes with a set of six essential oils, which includes sweet orange, lemongrass, lavender, peppermint, tea tree and eucalyptus. This diffuser generates a large amount of mist, and has three different working modes, with the longest lasting up to 10 hours.

Essential oils are known for their calming and mood-boosting properties, and since these oils are 100% natural, there is no need to worry about any toxic additives or fillers (but do be careful around pets).

It’s currently on sale for $25.99, marked down 32% from its original price, so be sure to grab it now while it’s still on sale.

No good spa day would be complete without a proper haircare routine, and this viral shampoo from Olaplex is perfect for repairing and strengthening hair in need of nourishment. The shampoo is safe for all hair types and promises to add shine, reduce frizz, soften hair and reduce split ends.

It’s also free of silicones and oils, meaning it won’t weigh hair down. You can find it on Amazon for under $30, or purchase it in a set that includes the Olaplex Hair Perfector and Conditioner for $89.99.

Now that your hair is squeaky clean, you’ll probably want to follow up with a good moisturizing conditioner, and this treatment masque from Shea Moisture will take your moisture game to the next level. Specifically designed for damaged or chemically processed hair, this masque includes Jamaican black castor oil and shea butter, which provide intense moisture and improve elasticity. It’s also formulated without silicones, parabens and other harmful ingredients. Even better: it’s currently on sale at Walmart for $11.97, marked down from its original price of $13.99.

Sometimes after a long day outdoors in all the smog and pollution, washing your face with your hands just doesn’t feel like enough. If you want to really get in there for that squeaky-clean feeling, this silicone face scrubber from Finishing Touch will help you do just that.

The brush has a silicone brush head with a massaging system underneath that helps boost circulation and stimulate collagen production. It has different vibration levels, and its silicone bristles help loosen oil and dirt trapped in your skin. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $9.89, marked down 75% from its list price of $39.98, so be sure to act fast.

These eye patches provide a high payoff and are easy to incorporate into your skincare routine. If you struggle with under-eye puffiness, dark circles or just want to up your under-eye moisture game, be sure to grab this five-pack of patches from Patchology.

The patches feature caffeine to brighten dark circles, collagen to repair damaged tissue and hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry skin. Pop them on after you’ve washed your face and complete any of the other steps in your at-home spa day while the ingredients get to work.

Moisturizing is undoubtedly one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. This particular cream from L’Oreal Paris has Jane Fonda’s stamp of approval, so you know it’s got to be good.

The moisturizer is formulated for mature skin and has imperial peony extracts and lipo hydroxy acids that are designed to add a rosy tint to the skin for a more youthful look. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $21.99, marked down from the list price of $24.99. Amazon doesn’t say how long it’ll be at this price, so hop on this deal ASAP.

After you’ve exfoliated and moisturized, add a few drops of this gorgeous glow serum to your face for an even more luminous look. The drops are made by the brand Typology and provide both an immediate glow and help to illuminate your skin over time.

The drops are concentrated and should be mixed in with your moisturizer or blended with another serum. It features vitamin C, which is known to brighten the skin, as well as mica, which reflects light and gives you a luminous glow. You can purchase it directly on Typology’s website for $33.

Getting into a hot shower and washing the stress away with this uplifting body scrub will be one of the highlights of your at-home spa day. The scrub is formulated by Ulta and is part of its Ulta Body Smarts collection. It features vitamin C and licorice root, which help brighten your skin, as well as alpha hydroxy acid, which assists in exfoliation.

It has jojoba and grapeseed oils to help soften skin as well as caffeine to increase circulation. You can purchase it on Ulta’s website for $18.50.

If your feet are tired and generally in need of some TLC, soak them in this luxurious foot spa and relax as all your troubles slowly melt away. This bestselling foot spa from MaxKare features a fast-working heater to make sure your warm water stays at the perfect temperature and has 16 massage rollers to help release tension from stressed feet.

It features a temperature control setting to increase or decrease heat as desired and also includes bubble and vibration settings for added massage. It’s currently on sale for $36.99, marked down from $79.99 at Walmart.com (only online), so be sure to grab it while it’s at this price.

If your spa day includes a manicure or pedicure, it won’t be complete without this long-wear topcoat from Orly. While most at-home manicures and pedicures are great, they don’t typically last as long as gel or acrylics. However, this topcoat from Orly is praised by beauty experts as being one of the best on the market, providing your nail polish protection from chipping for up to three weeks. It’ll save you costly trips to the salon for gel manicures, and for just $11.59 right now, it’s worth its weight in gold.

