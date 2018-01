Jessica Harrington is an investigative reporter and weekday evening anchorr for 23ABC. For the past two years, Jessica has been on the front lines of major breaking news in Kern County including the mudslides that shut down Highway 58 and Interstate 5 in 2015, the devastating Erskine fire in 2016, and the Sabrina Limon murder trial 2017.

Jessica has a Bachelor's degree in journalism from Fresno State and a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California.