Amazon offering a year of free Grubhub Plus delivery for Prime members with new partnership

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As if Amazon Prime Day and the many other benefits you can get as a subscriber to Prime weren’t enough to make the membership worthwhile, Amazon has announced a new perk. Right now, Prime subscribers can sign up for one year of Grubhub Plus at no charge.

Grubhub Plus is a monthly membership service that gives subscribers unlimited free delivery (so no fees) on orders of $12 or more from select restaurants. In addition, members receive exclusive rewards with every order, and GrubHub will match any donations made to charity at checkout, penny for penny.

Grubhub announced the news on Twitter.

“The collab of the year has just been delivered: @amazon

Prime members can get one year of free Grubhub+,” Grubhub tweeted. “That means 365 days of unlimited, $0 delivery. Want in?”

The collab of the year has just been delivered: @amazon Prime members can get one year of free Grubhub+. That means 365 days of unlimited, $0 delivery. Want in? https://t.co/ipNilgYf1X $9.99/mo after trial. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/QM85xycK2i — Grubhub (@Grubhub) July 6, 2022

Amazon Prime members must activate this offer to receive a free one-year Grubhub Plus membership, which is typically $9.99/month, with their Prime membership.

Amazon acquired a 2% stake in JustEatTakeway.com, the parent company of Grubhub, on July 6. The online retailer is offering free membership to Grubhub Plus as part of the agreement.

“I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants,” Adam DeWitt, CEO of Grubhub, said in a statement. “Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub+ while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers.”

The meal delivery service is available in more than 4,000 cities across the U.S., with over 300,000 restaurants to choose from.

If you are already a Grubhub Plus member and have Prime, you’re still eligible for this deal. However, Grubhub Campus or Corporate members are not eligible.

To get in on this offer, sign into your Amazon Prime account (or sign up for a new Prime subscription) and click on Activate free Grubhub+ to get started. Once you sign in to Grubhub or create an account and agree to the terms and conditions, you’ll be good to go.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.