Ava Kershner, 23ABC

Ava Kershner is a Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Weather Anchor at 23ABC. She joined the News Team in July of 2022 after graduating from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo with a Bachelors of Science in Journalism. She is originally from the Central Coast, and was born and raised in Atascadero, Calif.

Her journalism experience began with Cuesta College's newspaper, the Cuestonian. She quickly became the Editor-in-Chief and formed a print background in news.

She fell in love with the world of broadcast as soon as she transferred to Cal Poly, and became involved with KCPR 91.3fm as a news reporter and anchor. She also was a video reporter and anchor for MNTV, along with completing an internship at KERO's sister station, KSBY.

In her free time, Ava enjoys spending time with her dog, exploring nature, and when visiting home- surfing in Morro Bay and long walks on the beach. She looks forward to getting to know Kern County and everyone in it!