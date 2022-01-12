Bagged salad sold in 37 states is being recalled due to Listeria risk

If you buy bagged salad, it’s a good time to dig through the crisper and check for some Dole products that have been recalled.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall for several specific salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, facilities that contain iceberg lettuce due to possible health risks from Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was issued after equipment used to harvest the raw iceberg lettuce material was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria infections are potentially dangerous for newborns, pregnant women, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Listeriosis usually causes flu-like symptoms as well as confusion and loss of balance, and it can be deadly, CDC reports. Symptoms can start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but cases have been reported as many as 70 days out from exposure.

In this case, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that no illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

Recalled products from Springfield, Ohio, can be identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022.

Recalled products from Soledad, California, can be identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Look for the product lot code in the upper-right-hand corner of the package.

You can also find a complete list of all recalled products on the Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. recall website.

The products involved were distributed in 37 states as well as Canada.

Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility were distributed in:

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

Nebraska

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Wisconsin

The Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

The recalled salad items from the Soledad, California facility were distributed in:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Maryland

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

New York

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Dole and the FDA urge you to discard products immediately if you have any in your refrigerator. For questions about the voluntary recalls, you can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.