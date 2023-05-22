These top-rated Beats headphones are $50 off at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Beats by Dr. Dre is one of the most popular wireless headphones brands among music lovers. The product line helped re-popularize over-the-head earphones, as they offer optimal sound quality for personal music enjoyment.

People love Beats by Dr. Dre headphones because of their padding, which not only provides comfort, but also helps with noise reduction while listening to music. Plus, their wireless capability makes them a convenient choice when out for a walk, run or while on a plane traveling.

If you’ve been wanting a pair of Beats headphones and have been waiting for a great deal, then here’s one you won’t want to miss! Walmart has marked down one of its top-rated Beats headphone sets by $50 for a limited time.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones normally sell for $179 at Walmart. Right now, though, you can get this pair for $129 if you order online from Walmart.com. That is almost 33% off the regular retail price. Plus, the $129 sale price at Walmart is cheaper than the same pair on Amazon, which is on sale for $133.49 (retail price of $199.95).

You can only get this deal online. All you have to do is head to Walmart.com via this link, add it to your cart and purchase. It’s that simple!

When you buy the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, you’ll also get a carrying case and a universal charging cable. The headphones have an adjustable fit for ultimate comfort and the battery lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. But, if that battery gets too low, the Beats Solo3 headphones have a “Fast Fuel” charge ability, which gives the listener three hours of playback on just a 5-minute charge. Listeners can also use the headphones to take phone calls and activate Siri when connected to an iPhone.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to grab it before it disappears.

