10 of the best deals at Ulta’s Summer Beauty Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is officially here, and what better way to celebrate its arrival than by treating yourself to a few items from Ulta’s epic Big Summer Beauty Sale? With hundreds of items to choose from, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something you won’t want to take home immediately.

Some things you’ll find on offer include skincare products, haircare products, body care products, supplements and of course, makeup. The sale is both online and in stores, and it runs through July 15, so you’ll want to hop on these deals ASAP.

Keep reading to check out some of our favorite picks from this year’s sale!

This scrumptious body butter from the skincare gods at Kopari is the perfect antidote to dry, chapped skin. If your skin is feeling a little beat up from the summer sun, the hyaluronic acid, prickly pear extract, coconut oil and vitamin B5 in this butter will help solve that problem. The butter was originally priced at $34, and is currently on sale for $23.80, making a savings of 27%. As an added bonus, Kopari’s classic coconut milk scent adds the perfect, dreamy touch to this lightweight air-whipped body butter, making it that much more irresistible.

ââBuy Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter at Ulta for $23.80 (was $34).

Dermalogica is known for its high-end line of skincare products, and as such, items usually lean toward the pricier side. However, Ulta is currently offering a pretty sweet deal on the brand’s BioLumin-C Vitamin Eye Serum. Originally priced at $74, it’s currently on sale for $51.80, which means you save 30%.

The lightweight eye serum features vitamin C as a star ingredient, which helps to brighten and firm skin, preventing the appearance of fine lines. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and uses clean ingredients, earning Ulta’s Conscious Beauty seal of approval.

ââBuy Dermologica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum at Ulta for $51.80 (was $74).

If you struggle to remember to apply your sunscreen each morning, why not combine your moisturizer, primer and sunscreen into one perfect package? This 3-in-1 skincare product from Beekman 1802 offers the protection of 35 SPF along with a flawless base for your makeup and ample hydration to last all day. Originally priced at $27, it’s now on sale for $18.90 (30% off), so this is the definition of a good deal.

ââBuy Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 3-in1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfector at Ulta for $18.90 (was $27).

Urban Decay’s Naked eyeshadow palette is what you’d call a cult classic, and when it goes on sale it’s kind of a big deal. If the typical $59 price tag is a bit prohibitive for you, check out this deal for these mini eyeshadow palettes that feature a selection of six of the original Naked shades. The mini palettes are on sale for $23.10 and were originally priced at $33, so you end up saving 27%. Sounds good to us!

ââBuy Urban Decay Naked Your Way Mini Eyeshadow Paleettes at Ulta for $23.10 (was $33).

If you don’t want the summer heat to melt off your perfect lip, this matte lip color from Stila will be your new favorite purchase. It has a “velvety matte” finish, a long-wear formula and comes in eight beautiful shades. Each lipstick was originally priced at $24, but is now on sale for $12, marking a 50% saving. We’d definitely jump on this deal ASAP.

ââBuy Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color at Ulta for $12 (was $24).

Feeling and looking your best this summer is more than just skin deep. Making sure you’re nourished from the inside is also a huge part of feeling good, and this green superfood powder from Teami Blends is here to help with that. It’s made with 16 superfoods including matcha powder, wheatgrass, spirulina and acai, and can be mixed with water or added to smoothies. Originally priced at $32.99, it’s currently on sale for $24.74, marking a savings of 25%.

ââBuy Teami Blends Green Superfod Powder at Ulta for $24.74 (was $32.99).

If you’re looking to make a smooth splash this summer but want to skip the overpriced (and painful) waxing service, this at-home sugaring kit may be just what you need. Sugaring is typically less painful than waxing, and this kit from sugardoh works great for coarse hair along the bikini line and also works well for arms and legs. While the original price is $50, you can get it now for $35, at 30% off.

ââBuy sugardoh Head-To-Toe Sugaring Kit at Ulta for $35 (was $50).

There’s nothing quite like finding your signature scent for the summer. This perfume sampler from the brand DIME features five different perfumes that offer a range of aromas to suit your varying moods. While some perfumes are bright and uplifting, others are more sensual and appropriate for nighttime. The set is currently on sale for $21 marked down from $28, which means you save 25%.

Buy DIME Perfume Sample Kit at Ulta for $21 (was $28).

Lancome knows beauty. Its products are high-quality, high-end and typically come with a higher price tag. If you want to score the brand’s iconic Teint Idole Foundation, now would be the time. It’s currently on sale for $39.90 from its original price of $57, meaning you save 30%. The long-wear foundation comes in 30 different shades and provides a gorgeous glowy finish.

Buy Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation at Ulta for $39.90 (was $57).

This vitamin E mask from the brand Klairs is perfect for when your skin just needs a little R&R. It features a healthy dose of vitamin E, which can help repair sun damage, as well as Centella Asiatica Extract which is known to soothe irritated skin and calm breakouts. Originally priced at $27, it’s now on sale for $20.25, meaning it’s 25% off.

Buy Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask at Ulta for $20.25 (was $27).

Here’s to a beautiful summer!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.