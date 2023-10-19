The best pressure washers for blasting away dirt and grime

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Search the phrase “satisfying pressure washing,” and scores of homemade videos will flood your screen. Sit back and enjoy as you watch people blasting away the dirt and grime on their patios, driveways, lawn furniture, home sidings and vehicles. Judging by the thousands of views these videos rack up, there is something oddly gratifying about watching others rid themselves of filth. It may even inspire you to buy your own pressure washer, even if it’s simply a hack to turn your garden hose into a pressure washer.

“As a landscaper, I find a pressure washer essential for keeping outdoor spaces clean and well-maintained,” says Lindsey Hyland, a gardening and landscaping expert at Urban Organic Yield. “It’s an absolute godsend for removing stubborn dirt, grime, and mold that often accumulate on patios, driveways, decks and fencing. And a pressure washer can be used to prep surfaces for paint or stain. It’s a versatile tool that saves a lot of time and effort compared to scrubbing or using a garden hose.”

But while watching others pressure wash their stuff may be a stress-reducing activity, buying your own pressure washer — from among the many brands and models available — can be a little more fraught. So, we spoke to landscapers, contractors and power tool experts to narrow the field by recommending the best pressure washers to buy, depending on your needs.

Here are the main factors to take into account when selecting the best pressure washer.

What To Look For

Power Source

You’ll need to choose between gas-powered, electric-powered and battery-powered. Mark Clement, a contractor, tool expert and founder of MyFixitUpLife, uses an electric pressure washer. “Electric units are compact, powerful enough for most jobs around the house, and they store easily,” he says. They’re also quieter, lighter and better for the environment.

Battery-powered pressure washers have similar benefits, plus they’re portable.

“Gas will deliver more power and is more suitable for commercial and professional users,” Clement says. “They’ll also deliver the most water to the work.” That extra power is why Bryan Clayton, the CEO of the lawn and landscaping service GreenPal, suggests that people who need to do heavy-duty pressure washing “always opt for a gas-powered model, ideally with 8 hp or above.”

Pressure Level

“Different pressure washers offer varying levels of pressure, typically measured in PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute),” says Aaditya Bhatta, a landscaping expert and founder of Plantscraze. “Higher PSI and GPM ratings are suitable for tougher cleaning jobs.”

Portability

Is the pressure washer wheel-based, handheld or wall-mounted? “One thing I look for in a pressure washer, aside from cleaning power, is portability,” says Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores. “When you’re working on a job, you don’t want to have to stop every 20 minutes because you have to get help moving your pressure washer to a new location so you can finish the job.” A lightweight unit will be easy to carry around; a wall-mounted unit with a long hose will eliminate the need to do any heavy lifting at all.

Price

Pressure washers range in price from less than $100 to well into the thousands of dollars. The average price is around $250.

Extra Features

“Consider if any special attachments are available for specific tasks,” says Hyland. “If you plan on using the pressure washer frequently, look for one with additional features like auto shutoff or adjustable nozzle settings that can help make your work easier and more efficient.”

Our Recommendations for Best Pressure Washers

1. Best Overall — Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer

Power source: Corded electric | Pressure level: 2030 Pound per Square Inch | Portability: Wheeled, 24.3 pounds | Best Price: $149 (was $169) at Amazon | Special features: 5 spray tips for a variety of cleaning tasks, 2 removable tanks

The Sun Joe SPX3000 was the pressure washer most often recommended by the experts interviewed. “It’s my top pick due to its versatility, power, and affordability,” says Roman Smolevskiy, a general contractor and the owner of A+ Construction & Remodeling. Other experts pointed out that there are hardly any messes this pressure washer can’t clean. “Grease, tar, rust, heavy mildew, and mud can all be effectively tackled with this pressure washer,” says Rex Freiberger, CEO of Gadget Review Lawn & Garden. “Plus, it’s made out of durable materials, so it won’t get easily damaged and should last you for years to come.”

Pros : powerful engine, 5 spray tips catered to different kinds of cleaning

: powerful engine, 5 spray tips catered to different kinds of cleaning Cons: bulky to store, cord can limit mobility

2. Best Gas-Powered — SIMPSON Cleaning MSH3125 MegaShot 3200 PSI Gas Pressure Washer

Power source: Gas | Pressure level: 3200 Pound per Square Inch | Portability: Wheeled, 66 pounds | Best Price: $449 at Amazon | Special Features: 10-inch premium pneumatic wheels, 5 different nozzles

The SIMPSON Cleaning MSH3125 MegaShot was recommended by several of the experts interviewed (and also received a DWYM score of 9). “If you’re looking for a gas-powered option, the Simpson Cleaning MSH3125 MegaShot is a reliable choice with high pressure and durability,” says Liam Lucas, CEO of Off Road Genius. As a general rule, most experts praise the strong power of this washer. “Offering a high PSI, this is great for heavy-duty tasks,” says

Walter E Bennett, professional handyman for Green Leaf Air.

Pros : powerful engine, durable, great for heavy-duty tasks

: powerful engine, durable, great for heavy-duty tasks Cons: pricey, loud, not eco-friendly, bulky to store

Power source: Corded electric | Pressure level: 3000 Pound per Square Inch | Portability: Wheeled, 54.5 pounds | Best Price: $319.99 (was $449.99) at Amazon | Special Features: 5 nozzles, push-button start

Ryan Farley, the CEO of LawnStarter, likes the Greenworks brand of power washers. “Unless you’re doing heavy-duty, professional cleaning, you can definitely get by with an electric model of pressure washer,” he says. “I’m especially partial to this model. It’s powerful enough to get the job done, and also surprisingly quiet.”

