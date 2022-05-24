This best-selling inflatable ottoman will make your outdoor spaces more comfortable—and it’s only $32.99 on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you transformed your backyard into the outdoor space of your dreams yet? Maybe you already have the perfect conversation set or the right ingredients to make your backyard come alive, but do you have a spot to prop up your feet so you can kick back and relax?

Instead of buying another piece of furniture that you might have to store during colder months, why not try this inflatable ottoman? It’s one of Amazon’s Best-Sellers in its Patio Ottomans category, and it’s only $32.99!

At 21 by 9 inches in diameter, this ottoman also makes a perfectly-sized stool. It’s crafted with durable polyester fabric that works both indoors and outside. There are even additional PVC liners that protect the interior from wear and tear that occurs with standard use. The brand claims it’s fade-resistant in direct sunlight for 500-plus hours and water repellent.

Despite weighing less than two pounds itself, this ottoman can hold up to 250 pounds. This means it’ll work well as an extra seat while entertaining. Plus, it has a handle designed specifically to make moving it easier. It also boasts a double-deck valve to prevent air leaks.

With more than 900 ratings and an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars, reviewers found this ottoman to be easy to inflate and well made.

One reviewer felt these were a nice addition to her pool and said, “Great for foot rest or an extra seat. Mostly the kids sit on them (of all ages). They add the perfect touch to our pool area. I love these so much. ”

Another reviewer said, “What a great concept for an outdoor ottoman. It’s weatherproof, durable, comes in vibrant colors and is very comfortable. I received many compliments on the ottoman and now my friends want one.

The ottoman was super simple to put together. I plan to order a couple more of these for my patio!”

Customers should note that the foot pump is not included. Many still mentioned it was easy to inflate. (People also noted to put the inflatable insert inside the cover before starting.)

This ottoman/stool is a steal at only $32.99, and it comes in 34 different colors and patterns! The exterior cover zips off to let you spot clean it whenever necessary. You can even deflate it and pack it with your camping gear for your next wilderness adventure. Another reviewer mentioned bringing it to a cabin while vacationing and how much their kids enjoyed it.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.