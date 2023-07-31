Arleana Waller looks to open new public charter school in honor of her father

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KERO-TV.

Arleana Waller, Founder and CEO of Frink College Prep, says she named the college after her father Willie Frink.

Rising to entrepreneurial recognition in the 1960s, Frink helped minority-owned businesses and low-income students succeed through training and mentorship.

Waller has instilled the values of her father into the foundation of the preparatory school along with her life-long mission to uplift minority youth.

Willie J Frink College Prep intends to open its doors to prospective students in 2024, but the school must first earn approval from the Panama Buena Vista School District.

Arleana Waller petitions to open public charter school in honor of her father

The school will continue its petitioning in the hopes of gaining consenting votes from the PBVSD on Tuesday, August 8th.

Frink College Prep invites the public to show support at the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. located at 4200 Ashe Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93313.

To learn more, visit their website