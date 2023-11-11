10 budget friendly travel deals you can snag on Groupon

Groupon is a great site for deals on massages or classes, but do you use it for booking travel?

Turns out, a lot of people do — and for good reason. Many travel and hotel companies are offering some pretty great discounts in exchange for the publicity generated through Groupon. So yes, you can certainly save money on a vacation by purchasing one of their Groupon Getaways.

That said, there are a number of factors to keep in mind. For one thing, you’ll be giving up control of some key decision-making. The package deals limit you to a certain number of airports you can fly out of, and they choose the flight times and hotels for you.

The hotel deals are restrictive about which days you can book, and there are often other fees that aren’t factored into the rock bottom price they advertise. In fact, you should always price check your deal against the amount you’d pay if you booked directly.

That said, here are 10 travel options worth checking out on Groupon. The first three are packages that include airfare and hotels, while the rest are normally pricy hotels or resorts that have offered special deals for Groupon purchasers.

From $1,499 at Groupon

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Thailand and Cambodia but considered it a beyond-your-budget travel dream, you may want to reconsider. With this Groupon getaway, you’ll tour Buddhist and Hindu temples, visit an elephant sanctuary and explore gorgeous scenery and ancient ruins on the other side of the world.

The package includes airfare to and from five major cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Dallas and Miami) and hotels in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Siem Reap. You’ll pay extra for some extra tours and upgrades, and the low price of this trip is based on two people traveling together. (If you want to travel alone, you’ll have to pay an extra fee of $400.)

From $499 at Groupon

Would you like to pop over to the Dominican Republic for a four-day getaway? You can fly there and enjoy an all-inclusive resort called Emotions for around $500. You just need to be near one of nine major U.S. airports.

Groupon’s arranged this trip through Travel By Jen, so there’s a travel coordinator you can call if you have questions.

From $1,099 at Groupon

If you’re considering what to do on your next vacation, how about a guided tour of Italy’s major cities — with all the details worked out for you in advance? Gondola rides in Venice, shopping in Florence and museum tours in Rome are all on the menu.

Of course, you’ll also be opening some literal menus, which will offer you over a week’s worth of authentic Italian food. And gelato!

From $87/night at Groupon

There’s no getting around it: For most people, a Disney World vacation is a pricy proposition. But you can mitigate the financial burden by staying in this resort hotel for Groupon’s low price. It’s a five-minute walk from the restaurant, shopping and entertainment hub of Disney Springs. And the hotel is a short drive to all three of the major theme parks.

Another way to keep the price down is to spend a few days at the hotel itself, where there’s a pool with fun water features for kids. There are different price options depending on if you want a room with a king bed and a view of Disney World, a room with two queen beds that faces a lake, or a Disney-view room with two queen beds.

From $85/night at Groupon

If you’re willing to take a gamble, you can use Groupon to book a “Top Secret” 4-star hotel in the French Quarter of New Orleans — for an astoundingly low price. Groupon will let you know precisely which hotel you’ve booked after you purchase the deal.

You’ll get some details before you book: The hotel is just around the corner from Bourbon Street, so close you might hear the sounds of jazz ensembles. And it also features an outdoor pool, a fitness center and a high-quality bar and restaurant. If you want to explore New Orleans and don’t have a specific hotel in mind, it’s hard to pass up this deal.

From $99/night at Groupon

If you’ve been meaning to try out this family friendly, 38,000-square-foot indoor water park, now may be the time. Traverse City’s outpost of Great Wolf Lodge has water slides, a winding lazy river and a four-level treehouse with a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket.

In the unlikely event that your kids get tired of the water, you can head over to the the mini bowling alley or the arcade. There are several pricing options here, depending on how many people you want to bring with you. Six people fit in the Family Suite; seven in the Wolf Den Suite; and eight in a Loft Suite.

This offer includes daily water park passes for each guest, up to the maximum room occupancy.

From $386/night at Groupon

Looking for a getaway that’s also a health reset?

This health and wellness resort uses the same weight-loss methods that viewers see on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” Groupon’s deal offers you a one-week stay for one or two people, with three daily, healthy meals and your pick of a range of educational wellness classes. They might include water aerobics, hiking, biking, weight training, yoga or circuit training.

From $105/night at Groupon

The Warwick Hotel has a great reputation for elegance and comfort, but it averages between $200 and $250 a night. Book through Groupon Getaways, however, and you can stay for about half that amount.

The Warwick is walking distance to the Space Needle, the Pike Place open air market and scores of trendy restaurants, coffee shops and art galleries.

From $99/night at Groupon

Sometimes you just want to kick back and relax in a sunny place—and you can do that at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas for under $100 a night. The resort has a full-service spa, two outdoor swimming poos, two restaurants and a coffee shop.

This deal offers several price options depending on the room you select, and it includes a waived resort fee.

From $219/night at Groupon

This all-inclusive beachfront resort provides not only food and drinks but entertainment: There’s live music, drum shows, an outdoor fiesta, a full gaming casino and an array of beach activities.

You can also take part in some local attractions, like an archaeological site of ancient Mayan ruins.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.