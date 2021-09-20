The Primetime Emmys: Bakersfield-Based stylist to the Hollywood stars

The 73rd primetime Emmys awards are took place in person Sunday night. Before we even found out who took home the gold, we got to see stars shine on the red carpet.

What you may not know is that one of Bakersfield's very own has been styling people for red carpets, including the Emmys, for years.

“This is their time to shine. think of it as a bride. This is an opportunity for them to celebrate their craft, Josette Kouyomjian , Bakersfield native and wardrobe stylist said.”

Kouyomjian helps people get ready for their big days: Sometimes it’s everyday people, but other times, it’s the likes of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox.

“He’s an amazing actor and a gentleman. So it was an amazing opportunity,” Kouyomjian said about dressing Cox for The 2019 Golden Globes.

Kouyomjian been in the styling game for 20 years. In that time, she’s put together looks for celebrities

like Cox for the Golden Globes, his wife Nicole for last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, and music artists for editorials, like two-time Grammy winner Gregory Porter.

“Everyone wants to get on the red carpet, and the hope is that they’re working with a celebrity that’s going to get a lot of publicity,” Kouyomjian said.

While for Kouyoumjian that attention matters, like when Oscar-nominated director Sami Khan made headlines for wearing a red suit at the Academy Awards she picked out for him, she says it’s not her moment.

“He was featured on Page Six for being the most bold dresser. These are the things that are really important, for maybe an unknown,” Kouyomjian said. “He got a lot of attention for it, and I was responsible for that. So that aligned much closer to what I really love to do, which was to make him shine and get him more opportunities.”

When the moment is over, she’s happy to be back in the Golden Empire she calls home.

“I can be more internal and develop that creativity,” Kouyoumjian said. “I guess it’s a lot like writers going and grabbing and cabin in the wilderness or something like that!

While Hollywood may be a world away, Kouyoumjian said for Kern County residents like her with creative aspirations, it’s still in reach.

“That’s not a problem. We are so close to Los Angeles,” Kouyoumjian said. “I would just say start young.”