Get this cordless handheld vacuum for only $35 (regularly $200)

Anyone who has ever had to clean their car or upholstered furniture knows what a pain it can be to do a good job. Using a regular-sized vacuum cleaner, even at a car wash, can feel more like a wrestling match than a simple chore. We put these basic tasks on hold because it’s just too complicated.

A cordless, portable handheld vacuum cleaner is the perfect solution to the messy problem of keeping your car and furniture looking new. And right now, Amazon slashed the price of one of its most popular models by more than 80% for a limited-time deal.

$34.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon

The IMINSO Handheld Cordless Vacuum is currently on sale for only $34.99, marked down 83% from its original retail price of $199.99. You’ll save $165 with this limited-time deal.

You do not need a special discount code or coupon for this sale price. All you need to do is go to Amazon and put the vacuum in your shopping cart. The sale price will automatically be applied when you check out.

Amazon prices do fluctuate regularly and often without notice. That means you’ll want to drop this in your cart before the deal disappears.

This convenient, lightweight cordless vacuum is easy to use in any hard-to-reach area that needs cleaning. Whether you want to give your car a detailed cleaning or finally get those stairs looking spectacular, this 2.4-pound handheld vacuum makes it a one-handed job that won’t wear you out.

It has two suction modes that tackle all kinds of dirt and debris. The lower suction setting is ideal for smaller messes, including dust and crumbs, while the higher setting helps remove things like pet hair from furniture.

The vacuum battery lasts 30 minutes per charge and each charge only takes three hours. A convenient mounting rack is included to store the vacuum and the two cleaning attachments for crevice and surface cleaning. Keep it stored near an outlet and you’ll always have the vacuum ready immediately.

A washable HEPA filter and easy-to-remove dust bin keep the dirt inside the vacuum until you’re ready to dump it in the trash — no more dirty and clumsy cleanups after you vacuum.

