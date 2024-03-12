Disney Corelle dinnerware sets on sale as part of 100th anniversary celebration

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Disney is in the middle of its 100th anniversary celebration. Whether fans love the movies, the theme parks, or all things Disney-related, they are always on the lookout for something special to bring Disney magic into their homes.

If you’re one of those fans longing for Disney merchandise that is fun and functional, then check out this 100th anniversary commemorative dinnerware collection from Corelle and Disney. You can serve a little bit of pixie dust on every plate with this magical dinnerware set.

$32 (was $80) on Corelle

Regularly priced at $80 this 12-piece dinnerware set is marked down $48 (60%) for a limited time directly on the official Corelle website.

For Disney fans looking for a more understated look that still captures the fun of their beloved characters, the Corelle Disney Commemorative Series Characters set is the perfect blend of two worlds.

The edge of each plate and exterior of the bowls have a light-blue silhouette of classic Disney characters from the last 100 years. Imagine the fun you and the entire family can have finding your favorite characters during meals!

Of course, you can also add this Corelle Disney dinnerware collection to a lovely china cabinet display to show off your love for all things Disney if you can’t imagine putting food on the plates.

Corelle

$32 (was $80) on Corelle

The Corelle Disney Commemorative Series Characters set comes with four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8.5-inch salad plates and four 5.75-inch diameter soup/cereal bowls.

All Corelle Disney pieces are made with extra strength Vitrelle, Corelle’s exclusive triple-layer glass that gives each piece durability. Every piece in the set is dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, freezer-safe and can even go into a pre-heated oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

If your heart belongs to Disney’s “big cheese” Mickey Mouse, don’t worry! We found another Corelle Disney set on sale just for you!

$9.40 (was $25) on Corelle

This adorable 4-piece Corelle Disney Commemorative Series Mickey Mouse Club appetizer plate set is also marked down to $9.40 from the regular retail price of $25.

This 4-piece set of 6.75-inch diameter plates is ideal for smaller meals or appetizers. You get all the durability and versatility of the full-size set, just in a smaller size at a lower price point. As with the other 100th anniversary commemorative Corelle Disney dinnerware set, all 12 pieces are dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer- and oven-safe.

Celebrate the Disney way every day with these amazing dish deals!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.