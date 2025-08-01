August brings sales bonanza for back-to-school shoppers and everyone else

August is not just for back-to-school shopping.

And it is shaping up to be a prime shopping month with back-to-school discounts and Labor Day sales offering significant savings for everyone, even those without school-aged children.

Parents are already taking advantage of the deals. Kerry Lane was stocking up on school supplies at Target this week.

"We needed lunch bags for the classroom, and what else, binders, we got some good deals," Lane said.

Across town, Amanda Mabins was at Walmart combining back-to-school markdowns with digital savings.

"I use a lot of apps to clip my coupons and things like that," Mabins said.

Consumer Reports lists sales to watch for

These sales will continue throughout August, according to Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

"Whether you're looking for clothes or school supplies or electronics or even dorm items, you know, coffee makers, microwaves, things like that, you're gonna see sales coming and going all month," Gordon said.

Labor Day sales will also bring significant discounts on big-ticket items as retailers clear summer inventory to make room for fall products.

"We're talking large appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, things like that, as well as mattresses and seasonal items like grills, patio furniture," Gordon said.

For the best deals, Gordon recommends waiting until later in the month when discounts deepen for Labor Day sales.

"You'll see prices fall typically around mid-August, and they'll stay low, and they'll possibly even get a little bit lower toward the end of the month toward Labor Day," Gordon said.

CLICK HERE for Consumer Reports list of the best August deals.

Look for sales tax breaks

Do you have a sales tax holiday near you?

Shoppers can save an additional 5% to 7% on many purchases if their state offers a sales tax holiday during this period.

Beth Stansel is among the shoppers already finding bargains.

"A lot of the prices seem pretty good, like pencils for 25 cents," Stansel said.

Whether you're preparing for a new school year or simply looking to save money, August offers plenty of opportunities for smart shopping.

And that way you don't waste your money.

