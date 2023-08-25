The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering joining in on the pickleball craze, you can save $40.34 on this Panel Sound USAPA Approved Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set of 2, which also comes with a carrying case, two rolling towels and four balls.

There are a few steps to follow in order to get the deal, so you’ll want to make sure you do it all correctly.

While you can purchase the set without an Amazon Prime membership, it will cost $59.99. With a membership, it is $35.73, so you’ll need to sign up for one if you’re not already a Prime member. You’ll get 30 days for free, then it will cost $14.99 per month, plus tax.

You can also clip a coupon to take 30% off, making the set $25.01. Lastly, you can use the code “15ABXNSL” to save another $5.36, taking the final cost down to $19.65 before tax. We’ve personally tested both the clipped coupon and the code, and everything works perfectly!

Amazon does not say when the sale for Amazon Prime members will end or when the clipped coupon or code expire, so you’ll want to order soon while you can get the best deal.

$19.65 (was $59.99) at Amazon

The pickleball paddles have a fiberglass face and polypropylene honeycomb core, which the brand says makes them lightweight, strong and durable. They are approved by the USA Pickleball Equipment Testing and Approval team.

The 4.8-inch handles are anti-slip and absorb sweat. The set is suitable for all skill levels, whether you’re just getting into pickleball or have been playing for a while and need a new set.

This double pickleball set is on sale for just under $20 by Kaitlin Gates originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

