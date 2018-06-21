'Gilmore Girls' and 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star Sean Gunn is engaged

Kirk is getting married!

Actor Sean Gunn, perhaps best known for his role as Kirk Gleason on the hit TV show “Gilmore Girls” and for his recent work as Kraglin in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” just got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Natasha Halevi.

The 44-year-old actor announced his good news on June 18 via an Instagram post.

“I asked @tashalitas to marry me and she said yes. Or to be more precise she said, ‘a million times’” he wrote, sharing a photo of Halevi kissing him on the cheek as well as a photo of her engagement ring.

The couple was vacationing in Kyoto, Japan, when they got engaged. Halevi shared a picture of the two snuggled up on a balcony at the Suiran, a luxury hotel in Kyoto. “Wrote a long thing, but, instead… WE’RE ENGAGED YOU GUYS!” she wrote.

Gunn and Halevi have been dating since 2017. On Jan. 1, he shared a photo of the two looking very happy in a swimming pool and wrote: “2017 was tricky for the planet, but personally it was probably the best I’ve had, mostly because I met @tashalitas. Here’s to finding joy in 2018.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.