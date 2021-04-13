Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2021

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Oliver Stone's impactful Vietnam War drama "Platoon" is getting its honorable discharge 1, and the iconic Julia Roberts-Richard Gere rom-com "Runaway Bride" is also galloping off the service that day. The underappreciated Ryan Reynolds-Anna Faris comedy "Waiting" is also clocking out.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in May, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

May 1



17 Again (2009)

Atomic Puppet (Season 1)

Blackfish (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Den of Thieves (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

I Am Legend (2007)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Japanese Style Originator (Season 1)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock (2015)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

Platoon (1986)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Waiting (2015)

