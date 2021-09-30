Watch
EntertainmentMovie Reviews

Actions

Five shows to binge-watch in October

Phil on Film
items.[0].videoTitle
Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.
AP7605655551378647.jpg
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 13:35:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

TED LASSO

Premise: A cynical British soccer club owner hires a mid-level college football coach, hoping to undermine the team's success and get back at her ex-husband.
Stars: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple.
Service: Apple TV+.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Sudeikis has found the defining role of his career. In his Emmy-winning performance, he turns coaching cliches inside-out, adding a disarming intelligence and emotional vulnerability to the part. The writing is also top-notch, and the jokes always connect.

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

Premise: A couple struggles with resentment, egos, and the strain of raising a child in this series of intimate, brutal conversations.
Stars: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams, Tovah Feldshuh.
Service: HBO Max.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Shot with the immediacy of a documentary, the series offers a showcase for Isaac and Chastain to take their characters to brutal depths. The drama is often uncomfortable but always captivating.

DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D.

Premise: A reboot of the early-1990s classic "Doogie Howser, M.D." shifts the setting to Hawaii and focuses on a teen girl whose genius has lifted her to the top of the medical field. She still has to deal with adolescent insecurities.
Stars: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Emma Meisel, Matthew Sato, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.
Service: Disney+.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Lee is an electric lead, and her strong supporting cast gives the show a flavor that echoes the original while taking it in crucial new directions. The storylines don't shy away from challenging topics.

BACK TO LIFE

Premise: After 18 years in prison, a British woman tries to reacclimate to a society that isn't quite ready to accept her.
Stars: Daisy Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar.
Service: Showtime
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Haggard's self-loathing, ever-gloomy attitude is tinged with just enough hope to help her connect with audiences. Sharp British humor emphasizes the show's many bittersweet moments.

RUTHERFORD FALLS

Premise: A comedy about the petty political battles and sniping that goes on inside a small-town government.
Stars: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh.
Service: Peacock.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Helms brings the awkward egotism he cultivated in "The Office" and lets it blossom in center stage. The silly plotlines and witty dialogue is meme material. If you're a fan of "Parks & Rec," this is your worthy follow-up.

Phil Villarreal Twitter
Phil Villarreal Facebook
Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page
Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids